Globe man sentenced for child molestation, sexual conduct with adopted daughter

Officials with the Gila County Attorney's Office say a Globe man has been sentenced for having sex with his adopted daughter.

According to a statement released on Feb. 2, Joseph Troy Alexander Armenta was sentenced on Feb. 1 to 24 years in prison, followed by four consecutive life sentences. According to prosecutors, Armenta molested his adopted daughter in 2018, when the victim was 10 years old.

During the summer of 2019, prosecutors say Armenta was seen by his wife leaving the adopted daughter's bedroom without any clothes on and trying to pull up his shorts.

"The Defendant’s wife then reported the incident to the Globe Police Department several weeks later," read a portion of the statement.

During questioning by Globe Police detectives, prosecutors said that Armenta confessed to acts of sexual misconduct with his adopted daughter.