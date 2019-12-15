GoFundMe set up in wake of deadly apartment fire that killed a child, injured three others

Phoenix Fire says a child was found dead and three people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire.

Fire crews responded to an apartment complex near 23rd and Dunlap Avenues to find a second-alarm fire and people trapped on the second floor.

When firefighters did their initial search, a 4-year-old girl was found dead.

Firefighters also rescued a man, woman and 10-year-old child from a bedroom window. All three were taken to a hospital, then the Arizona Burn Center. The woman is listed in critical condition. The man and the 10-year-old girl are both listed in serious condition but are stable.

Phoenix Fire says two families will be displaced.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Phoenix Police will handle the death investigation.

A GoFundMe was set up to help to help the family in its time of need.