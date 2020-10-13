Goodyear Home Depot evacuated as police search for suspect

A Goodyear Home Depot store was evacuated on the night of Oct. 12 while police searched for an assault suspect.

According to the Goodyear Police Department, officers responded to the Super 8 Motel on Dysart Road in connection to a domestic-violence assault.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Jaylin Bowers, left the motel before officers arrived and was last seen entering the Home Depot located near Interstate 10 and Dysart.

Jaylin Bowers

The store was evacuated, however, Bowers was not found.

Bowers is described as a Black man with several back and facial tattoos, including an "X" under his right eye.

Advertisement

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Goodyear Police Department.