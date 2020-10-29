Goodyear PD searching for missing 12-year-old boy

article

Goodyear Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing from a group home near 144th Avenue and Thomas on Oct. 28.

Jesse Leyva suffers from medical issues that require medication, police say.

Leyva was last seen Wednesday evening wearing a red hoodie, red sweatpants, black socks and no shoes. He is a 5'2", 120-pound boy with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Goodyear Police at 623-882-7293.

