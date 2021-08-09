Goodyear Police: 1 dead in mattress warehouse shooting
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Goodyear Police say a homicide investigation is underway after one person died following a shooting at a mattress manufacturer on Aug. 9.
According to police, the shooting happened at a factory near Thomas Road and Cotton Lane.
"Sadly, the victim in this shooting has passed away," police tweeted Thursday. "This is now a homicide investigation."
Investigators say the shooting was an isolated incident.
No arrests have been made.
