Goodyear Police: 1 dead in mattress warehouse shooting

Goodyear Police say a homicide investigation is underway after one person died following a shooting at a mattress manufacturer on Aug. 9.

According to police, the shooting happened at a factory near Thomas Road and Cotton Lane.

"Sadly, the victim in this shooting has passed away," police tweeted Thursday. "This is now a homicide investigation."

Investigators say the shooting was an isolated incident.

No arrests have been made.

