Goodyear Police: 12-year-old has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a bus
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Authorities say a child is seriously hurt after being hit by a school bus in the West Valley late Friday afternoon.
The collision happened near Indian School Road and 144th Avenue.
According to Goodyear Police, the child, approximately 12 years of age, has been taken to a pediatric trauma center with life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is underway.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.