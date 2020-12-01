Goodyear police: Missing 25-year-old man found dead

article

Goodyear police say a missing 25-year-old man who was last seen on Monday, Nov. 30 has been found dead.

In a tweet on Dec. 4, the Goodyear Police Department said Tate Robert Bomar was found dead and Phoenix police would be conducting the investigation.

Prior to his disappearance, police said Bomar may have visited the area of Interstate 10 and Elliot Road.

