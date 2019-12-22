Goodyear Police: Pursuit ends in standoff, suspect wanted for incident at Walmart escapes custody

Authorities are investigating after a pursuit ended in a standoff situation and the suspect escaped.

Police from both Goodyear and Avondale police departments are near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road tried to get the suspect to come out of the home safely after it all began from a related incident at a Walmart on Dec. 20.

Goodyear officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of suspect Christopher Mendoza, but he fled, ran into a home and barricaded himself.

Christopher Mendoza (Goodyear Police)

Police say Mendoza left the house through the backyard and disappeared into the neighborhood. He is still at large.

If anyone sees Mendoza, please call 911 immediately. He is considered armed and dangerous. Any information regarding his whereabouts, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.