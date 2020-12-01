Goodyear Police searching for a missing 25-year-old man

article

The Goodyear Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 25-year-old man who was last seen on Monday, Nov. 30.

Robert Tate Bomar is five feet and 10 inches tall, 165 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

He drives a white Volkswagen Passat with license plate No. CVB2557.

It's not known where he was last seen, but police say he may have visited the area of I-10 and Elliot Road recently.

Call the Goodyear Police Department if you have any information regarding Bomar's whereabouts at 623-932-1220.

Robert Tate Bomar, 25, of Goodyear