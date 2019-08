article

Police are looking for the parents of a toddler who was found alone in Goodyear.

According to the Goodyear Police Department, a 1-to-2-year-old African American boy was found alone near 167th Avenue and Fillmore Street at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the boy weighs 25-to-30 pounds and is 2.5-feet tall.

If you have any information, please call police at 623-932-1220.