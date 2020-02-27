Goodyear police: Suspect sought who reportedly tried to kidnap teen walking to school

article

Police are looking for a man who reportedly tried to kidnap a 14-year-old girl who was walking to school in Goodyear early Thursday morning.

Goodyear police say they received a 911 call at 7:30 a.m. in reference to the attempted kidnapping of a girl who was walking alone to Desert Edge High School near 159th Avenue and Jefferson.

Police say the 911 caller reported that the suspect grabbed the girl from behind but released her after seeing a vehicle driving in their direction. The suspect then ran from the area on foot.

Police believe the attempted kidnapping is an isolated incident and no schools were placed on lockdown.

The suspect is described as a clean-shaven Hispanic man in his 30s. He was wearing shorts and a beanie.

If you have any information, please call police at 623-932-1220.