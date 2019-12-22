Goodyear Police: Wanted suspect allegedly barricaded in Avondale home again

Goodyear and Avondale Police are on the scene of another possible barricade situation at a home in Avondale.

Authorities are at a home near 111th Avenue and 4th Street where wanted suspect, Christopher Mendoza is believed to be held up inside again.

A similar barricade situation happened Sunday night near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road. Police tried to get Mendoza to come out of the home safely after it all began from a related incident at a Walmart on Dec. 20.

Goodyear officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of suspect Christopher Mendoza, but he fled, ran into a home and barricaded himself.

Christopher Mendoza (Goodyear Police)

Police say Mendoza left the house through the backyard and disappeared into the neighborhood. He is still at large.

If anyone sees Mendoza, please call 911 immediately. He is considered armed and dangerous. Any information regarding his whereabouts, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.