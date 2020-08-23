Expand / Collapse search
Gov. Abbott speaks as Gulf Coast braces for two tropical systems this week

By Chelsea Andrews
Published 
Hurricanes
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Tropical Storm Marco was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane Sunday morning after Air Craft Hurricane Hunter data showed maximum sustained winds had reached 75 mph.

Over the last 24-hours, the track of Marco has shifted dramatically to the east. Current National Hurricane Center, NHC, forecasts show Hurricane Marco likely making landfall in southeastern Louisiana on Monday. 

While some strengthening is forecast as Hurricane Marco spins over the warm Gulf waters, increasing wind shear near the system will inhibit growth somewhat.

After landfall, Marco will likely begin a westward turn, moving into East Texas as a tropical depression. 

Farther east, Tropical Storm Laura continues to pound the Dominican Republic and Haiti with heavy rain and sustained winds of 50 mph.

This system will cross Cuba and move into the Gulf of Mexico early this week. Recent forecast updates to the track of Tropical Storm Laura show a more northwestward motion. 

The actual track Laura takes will depend heavily on a ridge of high pressure over the Atlantic. Some models indicate this ridge expanding into the eastern U.S. pushing Tropical Storm Laura towards Texas a bit more. 

A weaker, smaller Atlantic ridge would likely result in another Louisiana landfall, the second in a week. 

Currently, the NHC shows Laura making landfall near the Texas-Louisiana state line, as a category 2 hurricane, Thursday morning.

As far as Central Texas impacts go, we may see a few spotty showers Tuesday and Wednesday from the remnants of Hurricane Marco.

At this time, slightly better rain chances look likely later in the week as Tropical Storm Laura makes landfall near southeast Texas. A westward wobble in Laura’s track would increase our rain chances and potential rainfall totals. 

There remains plenty of uncertainty in the tropical forecast for this week but FOX 7 Austin Meteorologists will be monitoring the weather closely, providing updates on-air, online, and on social media. 