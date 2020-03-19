Gov. Ducey activates National Guard amid coronavirus pandemic

article

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced Thursday afternoon that the state's National Guard has been activated due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement released by the Governor's Office, the National Guard is being activated to assist grocery stores and food banks with restocking shelves, due to heightened demand.

In addition, Gov. Ducey announced he has signed an Executive Order that halts all elective surgeries in the state.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.