Gov. Ducey held news conference on COVID-19 pandemic for the 1st time since October

Gov. Doug Ducey held a news conference on Nov. 18 to speak publicly about the surging number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona.

During the news conference, Gov. Ducey reiterated the need for people to wear masks, as a way to protect themselves.

"Masks work," said Gov. Ducey. "Please wear them."

While Gov. Ducey stopped short of issuing a statewide mask mandate, he did note that many counties within Arizona already have mask mandates for those within their jurisdiction. In recent days, a number of public officials, including

In addition, Gov. Ducey, citing guidance released by state health officials, is asking people to limit gatherings inside their home during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

On the topic of the COVID-19 vaccine and testing, Gov. Ducey said he is issuing an executive order that, according to him, will ensure that all Arizonans who want a vaccine will be followed up with, to make sure they get the proper dosage if and when it is available. In addition, Gov. Ducey said he plans to launch testing at Arizona's three major airports, so visitors to the state can get tested upon arrival.

First news conference on COVID-19 since October

The news conference on Nov. 18 is the first news conference of its kind held by Gov. Ducey in weeks.

"We’ve been through this before, and we’ve learned what works to combat this virus," said Gov. Ducey, during his last public address on COVID-19 on Oct. 29. At the time, Arizona had a daily new case count of about 1,600. Now, the state is seeing nearly 3,000 new cases per day. In addition, many schools have decided to close.

On Nov. 16, Gov. Ducey released a video on social media, asking people to limit gatherings, and wear masks.

On the same day, he released photos on Twitter of a virtual meeting he held with state directors, but he has yet to address the public.

On Nov. 17, the Governor’s spokesman said Ducey’s schedule was full, but did not reply when FOX 10 asked for additional details on his schedule. In the past seven days, governors of neighboring states have addressed the public, with California, Utah, and New Mexico’s governors all announcing new mandates and restrictions.

In Arizona, city and state leaders have called on Gov. Ducey to implement a statewide mask mandate.

On Nov. 16, Arizona's Superintendent of Public Instruction, Kathy Hoffman, advocated for a statewide mask mandate.

"These COVID-19 mitigation efforts are essential to protecting our healthcare and education professionals and institutions," Supt. Hoffman wrote in a tweet.

In response to Hoffman, officials with the Governor's Office released a statement that reads:

"We value the strong working relationship we’ve had with Superintendent Kathy Hoffman. We’ve collaborated closely with them to provide guidance, resources, PPE, and will continue working together to prioritize the safety of our kids."

The Arizona Department of Health Services on Wednesday reported 3,206 new COVID-19 cases and 53 additional deaths.

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, the number of hospitalizations is now on par to where it was in June with 1,700 patients. Those include nearly 400 people in intensive care unit beds.

The state had approximately 3,500 hospitalizations on a daily basis in mid-July during the peak of last summer’s surge but fewer than 500 some days in late September before the latest rise started.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Health officials have said the state’s recent surge is tied to factors including businesses and schools reopening and public fatigue with precautions such as mask-wearing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

