Gov. Ducey holding news conference on Arizona's COVID-19 pandemic

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and other state officials are holding a news conference to provide updates on the state's COVID-19 pandemic.

The news conference comes weeks after Arizona's stay-at-home order expired. Since the order expired, data show an increase in the number of newly infected COVID-19 patients in Arizona.

"What we see in the data is pretty predictable," said Humble, who was the director of the Arizona Department of Public Health.

Humble says the two-week lag time points right back to the expiration of the stay-at-home order.

"I'd expect to continue to see an increase in cases compared to where we were in the middle of May, because we are not using the same intervention, the-stay-at-home order, the distancing, and people are getting back to work," said Humble.

Officials with Maricopa County released a statement Tuesday on the increase.

"The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Maricopa County grew by 615 from yesterday’s report. This refers to how many were reported to Public Health yesterday, not how many cases there were in the last 24 hours. We are seeing some indicators that cases in Maricopa County are starting to rise beyond the increase from additional testing."

During the news conference, Dr. Cara Christ with the Arizona Department of Health Services says the government had expected an increase in cases and hospital metrics following the state's reopening. In addition, Dr. Christ said hospitals are seeing more non-COVID hospital use, as more people are feeling comfortable to seek medical care.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

