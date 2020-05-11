Gov. Ducey holds news conference as Arizona's extended stay-at-home order is about to expire

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is holding a news conference, as Arizona's stay-at-home order is set to expire on Friday.

The order was extended to May 15 by Governor Doug Ducey amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Ducey's executive order, entitled "Stay home, Stay healthy, Stay Connected," hair salons, nail salons, and barbershops were allowed to reopen to customers on May 8.

On May 11, Arizona restaurants were allowed to reopen dining rooms to patrons, with modifications that followed social distancing guidelines.

"We’re going to return to physical health and economic health the Arizona way," Gov. Ducey said, during a news conference on April 29. "It will be gradual and phased in."

Elective surgeries resumed on May 1.

