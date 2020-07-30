Gov. Ducey holds news conference as COVID-19 cases in Arizona top 170,000

Governor Doug Ducey is holding a news conference on July 30 at 3 p.m. as coronavirus cases in Arizona have surpassed 170,000.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,525 new cases on July 30 and an additional 172 deaths. The department said 78 of the new deaths were from death-certificate matching.

The state now has a total of 170,798 cases.

On July 23, Ducey extended the statewide closure of bars, gyms, indoor movie theaters, water parks, and tubing amid COVID-19.

"Businesses seeking to resume operations once the pause has expired must demonstrate compliance with public health guidance as determined by the Arizona Department of Health Services," read a statement on the governor's website.

The governor also announced all school districts and charter school districts in Arizona would need to start teacher-led distance learning by the start of their traditional instruction calendar, regardless of when in-person classroom learning starts.

"For some districts that date lands in July; for others it lands in August," read a portion of the statement.

Ducey: Numbers headed in the right direction

During the news conference, Gov. Ducey says the state's numbers related to COVID-19 are headed in the right direction. Among other numbers, Gov. Ducey talked about the R0 number, which state officials have set a goal of 1.0 or below. That number now, according to Gov. Ducey, is currently at .90.

According to an article on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, the R0 number, also called the basic reproduction number, is a metric used to describe the contagiousness or transmissibility of infectious agents.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus, but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

