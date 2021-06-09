Expand / Collapse search
Gov. Ducey issues Declarations of Emergency in response to Telegraph, Mescal Fires

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Wildfires
PHOENIX - Governor Doug Ducey on Wednesday issued Declarations of Emergency in response to the Telegraph and Mescal Fires, making $400,000 available for response efforts.

"The Declarations of Emergency will help make sure responders have the necessary resources for response and recovery – protecting people, pets & property," Ducey said in a tweet on June 9. "We will continue to work closely with local officials to ensure the needs of those communities are met."

The wildfires have burned nearly 150,000 acres near Superior and Globe as of Wednesday morning.

The Telegraph Fire has burned 76,260 acres and is 18% contained. Meanwhile, the Mescal Fire has burned 70,066 acres and is 23% contained.

