Gov. Ducey set to speak publicly about COVID-19 for the 1st time since October news conference

It has been 19 days since Arizona Governor Doug Ducey spoke publicly about the surging COVID-19 cases in Arizona.

"We’ve been through this before, and we’ve learned what works to combat this virus," said Gov. Ducey, during his last public address on COVID-19, held on Oct. 29. At the time, Arizona had a daily new case count of about 1,600. Now, the state is seeing nearly 3,000 new cases per day. In addition, many schools have decided to close.

18 days since his last appearance, Gov. Ducey released a video on social media, asking people to limit gatherings, and wear masks.

On Nov. 16, he released photos on Twitter of a virtual meeting he held with state directors, but he has yet to address the public.

On Nov. 17, the Governor’s spokesman said Ducey’s schedule was full, but did not reply when FOX 10 asked for additional details on his schedule. In the past seven days, governors of neighboring states have addressed the public, with California, Utah, and New Mexico’s governors all announcing new mandates and restrictions.

In Arizona, city and state leaders have called on Gov. Ducey to implement a statewide mask mandate. On Nov. 16, Arizona's Superintendent of Public Instruction, Kathy Hoffman, advocated for a statewide mask mandate.

"These COVID-19 mitigation efforts are essential to protecting our healthcare and education professionals and institutions," Supt. Hoffman wrote in a tweet.

In response to Hoffman, officials with the Governor's Office released a statement that reads:

"We value the strong working relationship we’ve had with Superintendent Kathy Hoffman. We’ve collaborated closely with them to provide guidance, resources, PPE, and will continue working together to prioritize the safety of our kids."

Officials with the Governor's Office also announced that Gov. Ducey will hold a news conference on Nov. 18 on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

