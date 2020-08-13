Gov. Ducey to hold briefing as Arizona reports 1,351 additional virus cases, 36 more deaths

FOX 10 will air Gov. Doug Ducey's briefing live on TV, our news app and online starting at 1:15 p.m. MST.

PHOENIX -- Arizona health officials on reported 1,351 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths on August 13.

The figures reported by the Arizona Department of Health Services increased the state's totals to 190,794 confirmed cases with 4,383 deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

"This afternoon Governor Ducey will be visiting the Department of Health Services for a briefing on COVID-19 from Dr. Christ. Following the briefing, the governor will speak with staff operating the Health Emergency Operations Center (HEOC) to thank them for their continual around the clock efforts in support of public health," stated Patrick Ptak, Communications Director for governor's office.

After visiting HEOC, Gov. Ducey and Dr. Christ will brief the media.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Arizona peaked about a month ago.

According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, the 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona dropped over the past two weeks, going from 2,523 new cases per day on July 29 to 1,034 new cases per day on Aug. 12.

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

The 7-day rolling average of daily deaths in Arizona also declined over the past two weeks, going from 80 deaths per day on July 29 to 59 deaths per day on Aug. 12.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.