Gov. Ducey to hold news conference after urging Arizonans to stay home as COVID-19 cases break records

Governor Doug Ducey is holding a news conference at 3 p.m. on June 29 after Arizona had another record-breaking weekend for COVID-19 cases.

More than 3,800 additional cases were reported Sunday, marking the seventh time in the last 10 days that daily cases surpassed the 3,000 mark.

On Monday, a lab missed the deadline to submit positive cases for Arizona, so the Department of Health Services only reported 625 new cases.

During Ducey's last news conference on June 25, he urged Arizonans to stay home and to wear masks when in public. However, he did not take any specific action to curb the virus outbreak.

The governor also admitted that hospitals were expected to hit surge capacity soon.

The next day, Banner Desert Medical Center announced it had activated its surge plan. Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix followed suit.

Advertisement

A hospital spokesperson for Banner Health tells FOX 10 the plan includes using unoccupied patient care areas on the Mesa campus, as well as some areas within Cardon Children's Hospital for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

MAP: Worldwide interactive Coronavirus case data

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

CDC.gov: How Coronavirus spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

AZHS.gov: Arizona COVID-19 resources, FAQ, webinars

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

RELATED:

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus, but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.