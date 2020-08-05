Gov. Ducey to meet with President Trump at White House

Governor Doug Ducey is visiting the nation's capital to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House.

According to the governor's office, Ducey will meet with Trump, senior administration officials, and public health experts on August 5 in the Oval Office.

The following day, Ducey will take part in a plenary session of the council of governors and meet with other health officials on COVID-19.

