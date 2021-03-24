Expand / Collapse search
Governor's Office: Arizona State Fair relocating to area south of Ahwatukee for 2021

By and Kenneth Wong
PHOENIX - Officials with Governor Doug Ducey's Office announced on March 25 that the Arizona State Fair will temporarily move away from its traditional site near Downtown Phoenix for the 2021 season.

According to a statement, officials with the Governor's Office say the fair will relocate to a "new, larger and safer location" for 2021, following a unanimous decision by the Arizona State Fair Board.

"Last fall, the State Fair was canceled due to COVID-19, prompting an offer from the Gila River Indian Community (GRIC) to host the 2021 fair on the Wild Horse Pass Development Authority (WHPDA). The area is larger than the size of the State Fairgrounds in Phoenix, allowing for appropriate social distancing and other public health mitigation measures," read a portion of the statement.

FOX 10 first reported on the potential relocation on March 24. A statutory notice posted on the Arizona State Fair website states that the Arizona Exposition and State Fair Board will hold a workshop on the morning of March 25 at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park to tour the property for the potential hosting of the 2021 state fair, followed by a 1:00 p.m. meeting on the issue.

The statutory notice gave no reason as to why a potential move of the fair to Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park is being considered. Currently, Banner Health's website lists the Arizona State Fairgrounds as one of its COVID-19 vaccination sites.

The Arizona State Fairgrounds, which is the traditional home of the Arizona State Fair, was established in 1905. Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park is located south of Ahwatukee, near Gila River Hotels & Casinos' Wild Horse Pass location.

The Arizona State Fair, in an aerial photo taken in 2019.

The Arizona State Fair in an aerial photo taken in 2019.

(Can't see the interactive map? Click here)

