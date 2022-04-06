Grand Canyon University student accused of sexual assault during house party in Phoenix

article

Court documents show a student of Grand Canyon University has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault incident during a house party in Phoenix in 2021.

According to the documents we obtained, the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Ryan William Smith, was arrested on April 5 on the Grand Canyon University campus in Phoenix.

The incident connected to Smith's arrest, according to investigators, happened in September 2021, when the victim, identified only as a 21-year-old woman, reported to Phoenix Police that she was sexually assaulted in an alley behind a home near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road. In a subsequent interview, which was done in the victim's home state of California, she said she was a student at GCU's Tucson campus, and went to a party in Phoenix on Sept. 11, 2011.

At the party, according to the court documents, the victim said she consumed alcohol, and eventually spoke with the suspect in the home's backyard. The suspect and the victim walked a couple of houses away from the party when the suspect, investigators allege, assaulted the victim sexually. The alleged assault stopped when other people went out to the alley.

"The defendant followed her she asked him to go away, and then, she ran away after he did not stop following her, and was telling her that they needed to talk about it." read a portion of the court documents.

The victim, according to investigators, said she did not expect the turn of events, as she and the suspect were just talking.

Investigators, according to court documents, eventually identified the suspect in March 2022, using facial recognition software.

"After [being read his Miranda rights], [Smith] stated that he had an idea what this investigation was about, but he wanted to speak to an attorney. No further questions were asked," read a portion of the documents.

Smith, court documents state, is not a resident of the Phoenix area. He is accused of felony sexual assault, and a judge has set a $30,000 secured appearance bond for Smith. Should he make the bond, he will be subjected to electronic monitoring.

We have reached out to officials with GCU. Officials with the private university say they cannot comment on an active criminal investigation, nor can they share student information due to federal privacy laws. GCU officials, however, did release a statement that reads, in part:

"While this reported incident did not occur on campus, we are working with the individuals involved and complying with our sexual misconduct policies."

