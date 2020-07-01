Group expected to submit ballot initiative to legalize marijuana in Arizona
article
PHOENIX - A group backing the legalization of marijuana for recreational use is expected to get one step closer to letting voters decide.
Smart and Safe Arizona plans to file its petition on July 1 to get the initiative on the November ballot. The group says it has more than 400,000 signatures on its petition.
In Arizona, voters legalized the use of medical marijuana in 2010, but several efforts to legalize the recreational use of marijuana have failed.