Gun battle erupts in Riverside injuring 3 CHP officers

A shooting broke out Monday evening between a suspect and California Highway Patrol officers in the area of Eastridge Avenue and the southbound 215 Freeway in Riverside.

Three CHP officers were injured in the incident that occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Video from the scene showed one officer being rescued by other officers and dragged to the safety of a police cruiser where he was presumably taken to a hospital. A second CHP officer was seen lying near the suspect's vehicle and was also rescued and airlifted to the hospital.

The video also showed the suspect lying incapacitated in front of a white pickup truck with a camper shell as officers and Sheriff's deputies continued converging at the scene. He was eventually taken away.

It's unknown if anybody else was injured. All three officers were taken to Riverside University Health System Medical Center with two of them reportedly in very serious condition. Unfortunately, one of the three officers succumbed to their injuries, CHP confirmed.

The condition of the suspect is unknown.

SkyFOX aerial footage revealed one CHP vehicle with the driver's side window blown out from gunfire. A second was riddled with bullets on its windshield.

The immediate area is closed to traffic due to the investigation.

Authorities did not immediately release information on the shooter who was reportedly using an assault rifle-type weapon.

No further details were immediately known. This is a developing story. Information will be updated. Check back.