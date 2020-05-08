Hair salons, barbershops in Arizona reopening, other retailers expanding in-person operations

Hair salons and barbershops in Arizona that were shut down a month ago to stop the spread of the coronavirus will look different as they reopen Friday.

Many hairdressers and barbers will incorporate social distancing measures. Some businesses warned of barbers and stylists wearing masks and clients having to wait in their cars.

In making his decision on the re-openings, Gov. Doug Ducey cited a downward trajectory in the percentage of positive tests along with declines in hospital visits for coronavirus symptoms.

Retail businesses also can resume full in-store sales. Restaurants will be permitted to offer limited dine-in service with precautionary measures starting next week.

Ducey’s current stay-home order is set to expire May 15. Some GOP lawmakers have criticized the closures as the economy has tanked.

The number of known COVID-19 cases across Arizona has passed 10,000, and state health officials on Friday reported 67 additional deaths. The Department of Health Services said on its website that 35 of the newly reported deaths were based on reviews of death certificates from as far back as April 12, based on new guidance from the National Center for Health Statistics.

Advertisement

Gila and Cochise counties reported their first deaths. Only Graham, Greenlee, and Santa Cruz counties — three of the four smallest in Arizona — have been spared from COVID-19 deaths.

There were 581 additional infections, bringing the state’s total of known cases to 10,526. It was the largest single-day jump in confirmed infections as the state’s testing capacity ramps up.

RELATED: Gov. Ducey announces COVID-19 testing blitz in Arizona

Ducey initially ordered hair and nail salons, barbers, and other businesses that provide personal services to shutter on April 3 after he was criticized for not doing so earlier.to protect public health.

The Republican governor had repeatedly said during a town hall that salons and barbershops were not included in his list of essential services that could remain open under a March 23 executive order. Yet, the order didn’t specifically name those businesses. It barred cities from acting on their own to close them down.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

MAP: Worldwide interactive Coronavirus case data

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response

Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.