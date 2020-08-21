Harkins Theatres locations in Arizona, 3 other states to reopen on August 28

article

Officials with movie theater chain Harkins Theatres announced a plan that will see some of its theaters reopen.

According to the company's website, seven of its theaters will reopen, with three of them in Arizona.

Arizona

Flagstaff

Prescott Valley

Sedona

Colorado

Arvada

Northfield

Texas

Southlake

Oklahoma

Bricktown

Company officials also announced some changes to the way the theaters will operate, including requiring all moviegoers and employees to wear masks, refilling loyalty cups in disposable cups, socially-distanced seating, enhanced learning, and other health and safety measures

The first movie the theater will show is Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan.

The movie theater chain closed all of its locations temporarily in March, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.