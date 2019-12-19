Health Dept.: Mumps on the rise in Maricopa County

article

Health officials say Maricopa County is experiencing a community-wide outbreak of mumps, which is a contagious disease that can lead to serious consequences.

“This is the first community-wide mumps outbreak that Maricopa County has seen in decades and serves as a reminder of why it’s so important to get vaccinated for diseases that we can prevent,” said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director for disease control at Maricopa County Department of Public Health.

Mumps is contagious and it's caused by a virus that spreads through saliva or mucus from an infected person. The infected person can spread the disease by kissing, sharing food, drinks, eating utensils, cigarettes, or any other items that come into contact with their saliva.

Symptoms: face swelling, tender salivary glands, fever, headache, muscle ache, tiredness and loss of appetite.

This image depicts a child with a mumps infection. Note the characteristic swollen neck region due to an enlargement of the boy’s salivary glands. (file photo) (CDC Public Health Image Library)

According to health department officials, "A person with mumps is considered contagious 1-2 days before swelling or pain starts, which means a person infected with mumps can spread it to others before they even know they have it."

The Centers for Disease Control Prevention says most people with mumps recover within two weeks. In rare cases, the disease can cause more severe complications, including testicular atrophy; inflammation of the ovaries, pancreas, brain; meningitis, and deafness.

“Many healthcare providers have never seen a patient with mumps, so it is important for everyone to know there is an outbreak. It’s OK to ask your provider to test for mumps if you have symptoms," added Dr. Sunenshine.

