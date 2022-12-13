Hearings held for Kari Lake, Mark Finchem Arizona election lawsuits

Between a kid's show and lunch orders, the first hearing in defeated Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's election lawsuit took place on Dec. 13.

The public got access to an internal link just for attorneys, and the virtual courtroom filled up with open mics.

"You are my best friend. I love you a lot," one person was heard saying.

The link was reportedly sent out publicly, with at least one politician -- State Sen. Wendy Rogers -- sharing the link out.

The hearing eventually started 45 minutes late.

In a way, this is battle over time, as the transition of power is set for Jan. 2, 2023, so any legal challenges need to be resolved fast.

A motion to dismiss the case will be set for Monday, Dec. 19. If the judge doesn't dismiss the case, Lake's attorney wants a three-day trial. Hobbs' attorney, meanwhile, pushed for a single day.

"Pushing this back any further will threaten the orderly transition of power set to take place January 2," said Andy Gaona.

Eventually, a two-day trial was agreed upon.

Lake's attorneys have also asked for access to the ballots, but the county is pushing back on that.

In another hearing, defeated Republican Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem also sued. The attorney for Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes also asked for a dismissal, but the judge still wanted to set a date to hear claims, just in case she didn't toss it.

"I know that the defendants may be confident about their positions, but I'm hesitant to not set one, and then have to scramble to get everyone ready for one because of how short the timeline is," said Judge Melissa Julian.

The dismissal hearing in the Finchem case is on Dec. 16. Meanwhile, defeated Republican Attorney General candidater Abe hamadeh's legal challenge for the race has a first hearing set for Dec. 16, in Mohave County.

