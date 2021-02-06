Hiker in extremely critical condition after falling nearly 40 feet from Hole in the Rock trail

Rescue crews say a man was hiking in Phoenix's Papago Park and fell nearly 40 feet and is in extremely critical condition on Saturday, Feb. 6.

The hiker was on Hole in the Rock trail, which is a heavily hiked trail because to the overlook of the Valley once reaching the top, and he fell 30-40 feet, says the Phoenix Fire Department.

He's now fighting for his life after being rescued and taken to the hospital.

No further details are available.