Hiker who died after falling 40 feet from Hole in the Rock identified as Phoenix native

Authorities say a man who was hiking in Papago Park and fell nearly 40 feet off of the Hole in the Rock trail on Feb. 6 has died.

The hiker was on the Hole in the Rock trail, which is a heavily hiked trail because of the view of the Valley at the top. He fell 30 to 40 feet, according to fire crews. Witnesses said he had been descending from the trail faster than the other hikers around him.

"While gravity can help you get down that trail faster, you're on the right footing, make sure you're in control of your pace," fire officials said.

He was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, and Phoenix Fire officials said Sunday morning that he passed away from his injuries.

On Feb. 8, the family identified the hiker as 33-year-old Joel Brotherton. His mother says he was a singer and songwriter who grew up in Phoenix.

"Joel was born and raised in Phoenix. He attended Lookout Mountain Elementary School, Mountain Sky Junior High School and Thunderbird High School. He played guitar, sang, loved the outdoors and had a large family who loved him very much. He was intelligent, passionate and creative. And very funny," said his mother, Karen Rose.