Hit-and-run driver sought after woman hit while crossing street
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash after a woman was hit by a car while crossing the street in Phoenix.
According to Phoenix police, the woman was crossing the street near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road early Thursday morning when she was hit by a car.
Police say the driver of the car did not stop after the collision and they are working on getting a description of the vehicle.
Traffic restrictions are in place due to the investigation.