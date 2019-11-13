Homicide detectives investigate sudden death of toddler found unresponsive in family's SUV

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were investigating the sudden death of an 18-month-old who died suddenly in the city of Walnut Wednesday evening.

The 911 call came from a strip mall located in the 20700 block of Amar Road at about 5:45 a.m. reporting a toddler was found unresponsive in his car seat inside the family's SUV.

Deputies arrived at a dentist's office located inside the strip mall where the father was performing CPR. Deputies took over life-saving efforts until paramedics arrived. The baby was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly before 6:30 p.m.

"It was a very tragic scene. A lot of the employees in the nail shop were in tears because of what happened," a witness said.

Witnesses say at least one of the toddler's parents worked at the dentist's office.

The father was taken away by deputies for questioning. However, no arrests have been made.

Advertisement

Authorities did not release additional information regarding the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.