House fire call leads to murder investigation in Phoenix

Firefighters responding to a home in Phoenix for reports of a house fire instead found a woman dead.

According to Phoenix Police, firefighters responded to the home near 15th Avenue and Hatcher on April 26 and found 44-year-old Nora Ruiz with "obvious signs of trauma."

Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say a man arrived at a hospital "with injuries that did not align with the information he provided to staff."

The man remains hospitalized and police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

