House prepares to send Trump impeachment articles to Senate for trial

The House of Representatives are preparing to send President Donald Trump’s impeachment charges to the Senate on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s House vote is to approve the seven-member prosecution team named by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and transmit the articles of impeachment.

Earlier Wednesday, Pelosi named the House prosecutors for the impeachment trial, led by the chairmen of the House impeachment proceedings, Reps. Adam Schiff of the Intelligence Committee and Jerry Nadler of the Judiciary Committee.

“Today is an important day,” said Pelosi, flanked by the team. “This is about the Constitution of the United States.”

Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led House on Dec. 18 on charges of abuse of power over his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden as Trump withheld aid from the country. Trump was also charged with obstructing Congress’ ensuing probe.

Trump is the third president to be impeached in U.S. history, in addition to Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson.

Ahead of the House vote, Schiff also released new records from Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, about the Ukraine strategy. including an exchange with another man about surveilling later-fired Ambassador Maria Yovanovitch.

Schiff said the new evidence should bring more pressure on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is reluctant to allow witnesses to testify.

After Wednesday's House vote to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial, the managers are to walk the articles across the Capitol to the Senate in a dramatic procession.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.