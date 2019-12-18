House votes to impeach Trump for abuse of power

article

The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power on Wednesday.

In a near party line vote, 224 Democrats voted to impeach the president, with two who voted nay. On the Republican side, 175 voted nay and one voted yea.

Trump has become the third president in U.S. history to be impeached, and the only one in modern times to be running for reelection facing the political equivalent of an indictment, an indelible mark on a purposely disruptive presidency.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.