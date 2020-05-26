How a resort is rewarding Arizonans for taking a stay-cation in their own state

There aren't many deals being advertised just yet for vacations in Arizona, but it's early in vacation season and resorts are no doubt adjusting to the new normal of COVID-19.

Some popular resorts in the state have yet to reopen, but some are up and running with stay-cation deals already underway.

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess says for those showing Arizona licenses, you get 40% off their best rooms. They've also waived the resort fee for the entire summer and have other room deals for the summer.

You can expect health precautions being taken at the resort, including at the pool and areas with amenities.

