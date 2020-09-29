How social media could impact the 2020 election

With 35 days until the election, the blitz to get your attention and your vote will nearly be inescapable.

If you turn off the TV, don't worry, social media will have just as many ads.

"There will be a lot of tweeting," said Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism media literacy professor, Kristy Roschke.

Roschke says that with each election cycle, social media's role has grown, especially with misinformation.

"There’s just so much information that you don’t know who to devote your attention to. So even if you knew who you wanted to pay attention to it would hard to sift through all the other voices to find the information you actually want."

But on the flip side, social media appears to have played a big part with record breaking voter registration.

Advertisement

Maricopa County broke a record with 74,000 newly registered voters during the week of Sept. 21.

"There’s big banners on the top of all the platforms. Have you voted? Are you registered? There’s a button you click to figure out how to do that."

ASU professor Bradley Adame is an expert in messaging, particularly when it comes to natural disasters.

And while some may consider politics a disaster on its own, Adame says the messaging, especially after Sept. 29's debate, will only go up.

"Because we have a finite deadline built into this process, the election, both sides can keep barraging us with these messages with the intent that we can integrate this into our own thinking and believe what they’re telling us.”

Continuing Coverage