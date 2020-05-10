How this downtown Phoenix restaurant is handling its reopening amid pandemic

Restaurants around the valley are getting ready to open back up Monday after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced they can reopen but with several health precautions in place during the pandemic.

Hanny's was one of the restaurants that closed down completely.

On Sunday, FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez went inside to see exactly how they are planning on keeping people safe.

Things will look a little different when you walk into Hanny's in downtown Phoenix once it's reopened.

RELATED: Some restaurant owners say it's too soon to resume dine-in operations in Arizona

The first thing you notice is lot of plexiglass to separate customers from each other. There’s a lot of signage to direct customers through the restaurant to prevent cross trafficking with others entering Hanny's.

Another noticable change, social distancing between tables.

Hanny's seats 400 people but now only 96 people will be allowed inside at a time. Sanitizer is also now part of the interior and masks and gloves are part of the uniform.

Advertisement

For more information about how Arizona is handling the pandemic, visit https://www.fox10phoenix.com/shows/coronavirus-in-arizona