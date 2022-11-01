Authorities are piecing together a shooting Tuesday that led to Migos rapper Takeoff's murder in downtown Houston.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at 810 Billiards & Bowling in the 1200 block of San Jacinto Street. That's where investigators say a man, later identified as Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, of the rap trio Migos along with Quavo and Offset.

Houston PD Chief Troy Finner delivered remarks at a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the "human element" behind the tragic murder. The chief began by saying he spoke with Takeoff's mother prior and heard from many people who spoke highly of the rapper.

No details were shared on description of shooter(s) so he encouraged everyone, especially those in the hip-hop community to come forward if they have any information.

Chief Finner also noted he did not want to speculate into what might have been the cause of the shooting. However, he was adamant especially in the hip-hop community in Houston and nationwide should work together to help bring justice to Takeoff.

"I’m calling up on everybody," Chief Finner said. "We all need to stand together."

Two other people were hospitalized via private vehicles and at last check are reported to be OK. They’ve also been called on by police to assist in the investigation.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, who was also there said the incident opens up dialogue to a bigger issue and conversation that needs to happen.

"Anyone who loses is a life is a life lost," Mayor Turner said. "There are too many young men of color, who are killing other men of color."

