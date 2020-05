Hundreds descend on Downtown Atlanta to protest against death of George Floyd

Mass gatherings of people took to the streets of Downtown Atlanta Friday to protest the killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died while in police custody.

Protesters gathered around 3 p.m. at Centennial Olympic Park, at Park Avenue W NW. A second group of demonstrators gathered about 4 p.m. at the CNN Center, located at 190 Marietta Street NW.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

The groups marched to the State Capitol, where they formed one demonstration, before continuing on to Atlanta Police Headquarters, located at 226 Peachtree Street SW.

Demonstrators gather in Downtown Atlanta Friday, May 29, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis.

SKYFOX5 flew overhead where demonstrators had taken over the interpass at Centenial Olympic Park Drive and Mitchell Street SW. Many of the people in the crowd could be seen with signs referrencing Floyd's death, the #BlackLivesMatter movement, and the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.

Many in the crowd could be seen wearing masks as they marched in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which is still a concern in Georgia and across the country. While the state has already begun the reopening process, Georgia's governor and state health officials have continued to encourage social distancing.

Advertisement

SKYFOX5 flies overhead as demonstrators gather in Downtown Atlanta Friday, May 29, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis.

The incident involving Floyd sparked oputrage across wth country after video showed a Minneapolis police officer pressing his knee on Floyd's neck while Floyd said he couldn't breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead at a hospital after being detained by police.

Since the Memorial Day incident, there has been escalating unrest in Minneapolis, St. Paul and surrounding cities. Demonstrations have also taken place in other major U.S. cities.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced charges Friday against Derek Chauvin, one of the officers involved in Floyd's death. He has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Demonstrators gather in Downtown Atlanta Friday, May 29, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis.

Chauvin was seen in a video kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he repeatedly says “I can’t breathe.” The officer continued to press his knee onto Floyd’s neck even after he lost consciousness. None of the other officers at the scene attempted to check on Floyd until after the ambulance arrived, despite bystanders’ pleas.

Chauvin and three other police officers were fired following the incident. The BCA and FBI are investigating.

FULL COVERAGE ON DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD

Demonstrators gather in Downtown Atlanta Friday, May 29, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields posted a strongly-worded video to the department's Facebook page about Floyd's death.

"This never should have happened," Shields said in the video. “I am aware there is a huge amount of hurt, anger, and fear over Mr. Floyd's murder; rightly so.”

Several other law enforcement organizations across the country have released statements condeming the officer's actions.