I-17 southbound lanes near Dixileta Drive closed due to law enforcement investigation

article

All southbound lanes on I-17 near Dixileta Drive are closed Sunday night in north Phoenix due to a law enforcement situation, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says in a tweet.

ADOT suggests taking exit 303 to get off I-17.

There's no estimated time for the lanes to reopen.

There's no information on what this incident is regarding, and we'll update this story if we get more information.