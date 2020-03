article

ADOT officials say a portion of the I-40 is closed in the Flagstaff area due to a vehicle fire.

According to a tweet made on its verified Twitter page, ADOT officials say the fire happened near the eastbound lanes of I-40 and Butler, and all traffic will exit the freeway at Butler. Video obtained by FOX 10 from a view shows a big fire along the side of a road.

ADOT officials say drivers should expect massive delays.