ICE arrests San Francisco man without warrant, in 'violation of state law,' Public Defender and DA say

The San Francisco Public Defender on Thursday lashed out at ICE, criticizing federal agents for arresting a San Francisco man as he was on the courthouse steps on his way to a criminal hearing.

In a statement, Mano Raju said the Election Day arrest was conducted without a judicial warrant and "therefore in violation of state law."

A representative from ICE told KTVU he was looking into the matter and would respond when he had more information.

In an email, Raju's spokeswoman said the man, whom the public defender is not identifying, was taken into custody on a civil immigration violation and is currently being held in ICE detention in California. Raju's office would not comment on why the man was in court on Tuesday.

Raju and District Attorney Chesa Boudin are both calling on ICE to stop making courthouse arrests, saying this was the first time this type of courthouse immigration enforcement has occurred in San Francisco.

Two weeks ago, ICE agents arrested at least three people at the Sonoma County Superior Court campus last month.

“California law explicitly forbids a civil enforcement agency, including ICE, from making a civil arrest without a warrant outside a courthouse," Raju said. "ICE’s illegal conduct undermines community trust and public safety."

Raju added this type of action unnecessarily "scares people—including victims, witnesses, the accused, or those participating in treatment – and deters them from coming to court. San Francisco will not allow such egregious abuse of power to go unchecked; we will provide immediate and zealous representation to anyone subject to such illegal activity.”

The public defender's office pointed to studies that show crime is lower in sanctuary counties compared with non-sanctuary counties.

There will be a joint press conference with the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office and community organizations on Monday at noon on the steps of 850 Bryant Street.

