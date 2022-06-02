Former Higley High School coach arrested, accused of murder

A former sports coach for Higley High School has been booked into jail for alleged murder.

According to authorities, Davonte' Neal was arrested in Pocatello, Idaho. Investigators believe he is responsible for a drive-by shooting in the Phoenix area that happened back in November 2017.

On May 16, Neal was indicted by a Maricopa County Grand Jury.

Neal is awaiting extradition back to Arizona.

Neal once played football in Arizona

According to Neal's profile on University of Arizona's football website, he played for the university in 2014 and 2015. Prior UArizona, Neal played one season at Notre Dame.

The same profile noted that Neal once played for Chaparral High School.

Neal was working as football coach in Idaho

According to a statement issued by Idaho State University officials in January 2022, Neal was a member of the university football program's defensive staff, serving as a coach for the cornerbacks.

"Neal comes to Idaho State after spending time as an assistant coach at Chaparral and Papago Pumas High Schools. Neal played at Notre Dame from 2012-13 and at the University of Arizona from 2014-16," a portion of the statement read at the time.

On June 2, officials with the university announced their intention to fire Neal, while also saying that Neal is no longer part of their football program.

"Immediately after receiving notice of Neal’s arrest by law enforcement last week, the University placed him on leave and served a Notice of Contemplated Action, which is formal notice that the University has initiated proceedings to terminate his employment contract. Neal will remain on leave until the process is fully complete, but he is no longer a part of ISU’s football program. It is anticipated that the contract termination proceedings will be resolved quickly," a portion of the statement read.

In the same statement, university officials said Neal's background check was clear, and he was approved for work when he was hiring in January 2022.