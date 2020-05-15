Idaho State Police: 2 from Phoenix and 14 dogs dead following crash involving animal rescue truck

article

Officials with the Idaho State Police say two people from Phoenix are dead following a crash involving a box truck that was transporting dogs.

According to a statement received by FOX 10, the two people, identified as 38-year-old Ann Watson and 40-year-olf Christopher Kracht, were driving north on Interstate 15 when the box truck left the road on the left shoulder, went into the median and struck an embankment.

Watson, according to officials, was the passenger inside the box truck, and was declared dead at the scene. Kracht died at a hospital in Idaho Falls.

As for the truck, officials with ISP say it was rented, and it was being driven by Kracht as part of a non-profit animal rescue network. The truck was taking 48 dogs of mixed breeds and sizes to Calgary, a city in Canada's Alberta province, for adoption.

The dogs, according to ISP, appeared to have been in kennels during the incident. 14 of the dogs died, while 18 of them were found. about 16 of the dogs remain unaccounted for, as of Friday.

