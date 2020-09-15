Immigrant groups filed federal complaint against Georgia detention center

A nurse who works in a south Georgia detention center said immigrants and employees are not being protected against COVID-19 and she alleges unsafe work practices and inhumane conditions at the Irwin County Detention Center.

Dawn Wooten is a licensed nurse at ICDC who believes lives are at stake because she said the facility is not testing detainees or employees for COVID-19. The single mother of five said she got a strange response when she started inquiring about the contagious virus.

"I begin to ask questions about why the detainees were not tested for COVID... symptomatic or asymptomatic and I was told everybody wants COVID. Everybody knows the symptoms, and everybody wants COVID," she said she was told.

Irwin County Detention Center

Ms. Wooten said she was demoted from full-time to "as needed" when she questioned the lack of COVID-19 testing and PPE equipment.

"You would have masks and no gowns, or gowns and no masks, or maybe no face shields," she complained.

ICDC is operated by private prison company LaSalle Corrections.

Even more disturbing are allegations of forced hysterectomies at the facility.

Four humanitarian organizations, including Project South, Georgia Detention Watch, and Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights have filed a complaint against the Office of the Inspector General, the Department of Homeland Security, ICE, and the warden of the Irwin County Detention Center.

A protester holds a sign outside the Irwin County Detention Center. (FOX 5)

ICE responded to our inquiry as follows:

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) does not comment on matters presented to the Office of the Inspector General, which provides independent oversight and accountability within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. ICE takes all allegations seriously and defers to the OIG regarding any potential investigation and/or results. That said, in general, anonymous, unproven allegations, made without any fact-checkable specifics, should be treated with the appropriate skepticism they deserve.”

According to the official website, there are 43 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at ICDC, but critics said that number is woefully inaccurate because adequate testing is not being done.

