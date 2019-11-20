Impeachment hearings: Gordon Sondland likely to face tough questions about Trump, Ukraine

Watch Live Coverage from FOX News Now

The most anticipated witness in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump will likely face tough questions Wednesday by House investigators about his evolving accounts of the administration’s dealings with Ukraine.

Gordon Sondland, a wealthy hotel entrepreneur and Trump donor now serving as ambassador to the European Union, will appear by himself Wednesday in the morning session of public impeachment hearings beginning at 9 a.m. ET.

Democrats say Trump demanded that Ukraine investigate his Democratic rivals in return for U.S. military aid it needed to resist Russian aggression and that may be grounds for removing the 45th president. Trump says he did no such thing in his call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the Democrats just want him gone.

Sondland’s account regarding these dealings has not been consistent, unlike other witnesses who have testified publicly and privately in the House impeachment inquiry.

Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, arrives to the Capitol for his deposition as part of the House's impeachment inquiry on Oct. 17, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The ambassador has said he cannot recall many of the events involving him that other witnesses have recounted in vivid and colorful detail. And the conversations he has said he does recall, he sometimes remembers in materially different ways.

Those discrepancies matter because they concern some of the most pivotal meetings and conversations in the impeachment inquiry.

Sondland is likely to face tough questions from lawmakers about Trump’s July 25 call when he asked Zelenskiy for the political investigations at the same time as U.S. military aid for the ally was being stalled.

Sondland routinely bragged about his proximity to Trump and drew alarm from the foreign service and national security apparatus as part of an irregular channel of diplomacy led by the president’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

State Department official David Holmes revealed one of those interactions to impeachment investigators in a closed-door deposition last week, saying he recalled it “vividly.”

The political counselor was having lunch with Sondland in Kyiv when the ambassador dialed up the president on his cellphone and Holmes could hear Trump’s voice.

“I then heard President Trump ask, quote, ‘So he’s going to do the investigation?’” Holmes testified. “Ambassador Sondland replied that ‘He’s going to do it,’ adding that President Zelensky will, quote, ‘do anything you ask him to.’”

Sondland was known for telling others "he was in charge of Ukraine" despite being the U.S. envoy in Brussels, said another witness in the impeachment probe, former White House Russia adviser Fiona Hill.

Sondland’s appearance follows the testimony Tuesday of four national security and diplomatic officials, including a career Army officer who described Trump’s call with Zelenskiy as “improper.”

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman told lawmakers it was his “duty” to report his concerns about the call, as he deflected Republican attacks, including from the White House on his loyalty and career in public service.

It wasn’t the first time Vindman had registered his concerns over Ukraine policy. He testified about a July 10 meeting at the White House when Sondland told visiting Ukraine officials they would need to “deliver” before the administration would agree to a meeting Zelenskiy wanted with Trump.

“Ambassador Sondland referred to investigations into the Bidens and Burisma in 2016,” Vindman testified, referring to the gas company on whose board Hunter Biden had a seat.

In total, nine current and former U.S. officials are testifying this week as part of the House’s historic impeachment inquiry. Those appearing in public have already given closed-door interviews to investigators, and transcripts from those depositions have largely been released.

Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant defense secretary, and David Hale, the under secretary of state for political affairs, will testify together in Wednesday’s afternoon session scheduled to start around 2:30 p.m. ET, depending on when the morning hearing is completed.

Both Holmes and Hill will testify publicly about their accounts on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Cincinnati.